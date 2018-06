The met department has predicted rain and thunderstorm for eastern UP tomorrow. (Representational)

Rain and thunderstorm are very likely to occur at a few place in eastern Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, the meteorological department said today.Rain and thunderstorm are very likely to occur at a few place in eastern Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, the meteorological department said today. Etawah was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius.Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places in the western part of the state on Saturday.