UP Trade Fair, MotoGP: Venues, Routes To Avoid And Other Details

Noida traffic police has banned heavy commercial vehicles on Yamuna Expressway.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the first edition of the Uttar Pradesh international trade show in Greater Noida today (September 21). Security has been stepped up across Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) district, with traffic regulations on key expressways. According to Noida police, 8,000 cops a dozen companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and the paramilitary forces have been deployed for the five-day show. Around 1,300 police personnel are deployed on traffic-related duty. The security has been increased because motorcycle racing event MotoGP will also be held over the weekend.

While the international trade fair will be organised at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 21-25, Moto GP will be held at Buddh International Circuit from September 22-24.

What are the traffic restrictions?

In a traffic advisory, the police have made it clear that heavy vehicles will not be allowed on DND Flyway, Chilla Road, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar and Jhundpura borders.

Buses, heavy vehicles as well as non-commercial vehicles will also be kept off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. Only vehicles carrying goods marked under essential services like milk, vegetables, medicines etc will be allowed. There will be restrictions near Pari Chowk too.

The police also appealed to the general public to avoid the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway between 2pm and 8pm and follow its traffic advisory.

How to reach trade fair and MotoGP venues?

Since traffic movement on Noida-Greater Noida expressway will be regulated, the traffic police advisory has asked commuters to take alternate routes to reach the venue in Greater Noida. There are service lanes and sector roads on both sides of the expressway that will help commuters reach the Expo Mart.

The traffic police has also advised them to make use of the Metro and plan the journey with ample time in hand.

The advisory also said that heavy transport vehicles can use national highways 9, 24 and 91 to commute from Delhi to Noida during this period.

Non-commercial vehicles can use Master Plan (MP) Roads 1, 2 and 3 to go to different sectors in Noida. The MP 1 road connects Rajnigandha Chowk and Sector 57, the MP 2 elevated road starts from Vishwa Bharti School in Sector 28 and goes to Sector 61 and MP 3 road connect Okhla barrage to Sector 71 via City Centre.

Restrictions on Yamuna Expressway

All the commercial vehicles have been banned on the Yamuna Expressway for an onwards journey towards Agra. They have been advised to use national highways 9, 24 and 91 to go to Meerut, Hapur and Mathura-Agra.

The vehicles coming from Agra and Mathura towards Noida and Delhi have been advised to take the Aligarh-Tappal-Bulandshahr route.

Cars and other vehicles going from Greater Noida West to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur can take the Kisan Chowk to Tigri, or Parthala to Chhijarsi route to go to National Highway 24.

DND, Kalindi Kunj Road , New Ashok Nagar and Kondli/Jhundpura border roads will be closed for traffic coming from Delhi to Noida.

The restrictions will be in place from 5am on September 21 to 23.59pm on September 25.

Helpline numbers

The traffic police has also released helpline numbers 9971009001 and 9355057381 for the convenience of commuters.

The Noida Police has also imposed prohibitory order in the district under Section 144 of the CrPC till September 25, which prohibits any "unlawful assembly".

About UP international trade show

Through the event, exhibitors will showcase their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from the country and the world. The products will cover diverse sectors such as the One District One Product (ODOP), health care, food processing, pharmaceuticals, dairy, electronics and e-commerce.

Various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government will showcase the state's potential and development roadmap through their stalls. Additionally, state government departments and institutions, including the Mumbai Dabbawala, will conduct informative sessions on various business activities.