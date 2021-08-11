UP To Consider Partial Relaxation In Weekly Closure Of Shops, Markets

Yogi Adityanath asked officials to present appropriate guidelines regarding the new system.

With the COVID-19 situation improving in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Wednesday to consider a partial relaxation in the two-day weekly closure of shops and business establishments and asked the home department to present detailed guidelines in this regard.

At a high-level meeting with senior officials, the chief minister, however, stressed that the Covid protocols should be followed everywhere and there should not be any unnecessary congregation of people anywhere, one of the officials said.

Underlining the importance of a continued police patrolling, Mr Adityanath asked the officials to present appropriate guidelines regarding the new system.

In July, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued guidelines, according to which markets, shops and business establishments were allowed to function from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while Saturday and Sunday were the weekly closure days.

An official spokesperson said there has been a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the state, adding that there is not a single coronavirus patient in Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra districts.