Man Hangs Himself After Killing Wife, Children In UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur Murder Case: The Police recovered the bodies in the morning. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two children in Sadat Bazar area under Jakhania Police Station area, police said on Monday.

Shivdas Sonekar, who was preparing for competitive examinations, allegedly killed his wife Reena (30), son Aarav (5) and daughter Sejal (3) by smothering them with a pillow on Sunday night, police sub-inspector Mahendra Yadav said.

Sonekar later died by suicide, hanging himself from the ceiling of his room, Mr Yadav said.

The bodies were found in the morning, he said, adding that family discord is believed to be the cause behind the incident.