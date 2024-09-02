UP School Teacher Beats Class 2 Student For Not Reciting Table Of 7, Arrested

Boy's father said his son returned home severely bruised, police said (Representational)

A private school teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating a student of Class 2 for not reciting the table of seven, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ashok, a resident of Torda village, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the boy's father, Pramod, his 8-year-old son returned home severely bruised, police said.

Pramod alleged that Ashok, his son's school teacher had asked him to recite the table of seven. But when he could not, Ashok beat him mercilessly, they said.

"He complained to me about the incident, when he reached home after school. He had bruises on his buttocks. When I went to complain to Ashok, he slapped me and threatened future consequences," Pramod told the police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged under sections 115(2) (causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Ashok was arrested and further investigation is underway, police added.

