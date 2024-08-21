UP Post Officer Kills Self After CBI Raids, Blames Coworkers In Note

Superintendent Tribhuvan Pratap Singh shot himself with a licensed pistol at his home

A postal officer died by suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the post office where he was stationed to investigate the alleged embezzlement of crores of rupees.

The CBI's anti-corruption wing had raided the main post office of Bulandshahr late last night. Over eight employees, including a retired field officer, were accused of demanding bribes.

Superintendent Tribhuvan Pratap Singh shot himself with a licensed pistol at his home in Aligarh this morning. Police suspect that Mr Singh was "extremely stressed" due to the raid.

However, his family denied he was under stress because of the raid. They alleged he was being harassed by a woman and some officers who were pressuring him to work for them.

Mr Singh's brother shared a suicide note purportedly written by the postal superintendent. In the note, written in Hindi on a paper bearing his official letterhead, Mr Singh accused several colleagues of trying to force him to work according to their orders.

"He shared the note on an office WhatsApp group. His colleagues sent us the note and we rushed to his house and found it locked from inside. When we broke into the house, we found him dead," said Prempal Singh, his brother.

The note addressed to Aligarh's Senior Superintendent of Police has gone viral on social media. The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is on.

Mr Singh is survived by two children and wife.