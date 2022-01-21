Congress Promises 'Jobs Calendar' If Elected In Uttar Pradesh

Congress is going to UP assembly polls with a campaign focusing on women and young voters.

In a major outreach to the young voters in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has promised to build a "jobs calendar" if voted to power in the upcoming assembly election.

The calendar will advertise the dates of recruitment tests, interviews and appointments. The Congress has also said it will ensure the recruitment process is completed within six months of the date of announcement of the jobs.

The announcement was made during the launch of the "Youth Manifesto", called "Bharti Vidhan".

Sharing some details about the “job calendar” on the Koo app, the party wrote, "A job calendar will be created in which the date of examination, interview, appointment will be mentioned for each recruitment. The appointment will take place within six months from date to publication of vacancy."

The Congress has also mentioned that recruitment drives will be conducted to fill one lakh posts in the police department. For aspiring doctors, job notification will be released for 6000 posts.

Releasing the manifesto, party leader Rahul Gandhi, whose sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the Congress campaign in UP, thanked party leaders that they are fighting the election with all might. "You are fighting for an ideology, you are fighting for UP's future," he added.

The party has also pledged to reserve 40 per cent seats of the total 403 for women candidates. So far, the Congress has released two lists of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. The first list of 125 candidates included 50 women. The second list of 41 candidates, released on Thursday, featured the names of 16 women.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, starting February 10. The final phase of the polls will be held on March 7 and the election results will be announced on March 10.