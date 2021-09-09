Yogi Adityanth To Attend BJP's Backward Caste Meet In Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the OBC community meet.

With an eye on the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party is set to hold a crucial strategy meet in Ayodhya to woo the state's OBC community voters.

The meet, scheduled to take place on September 18 in Ayodhya, will witness the participation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers.

Apart from top state leadership, all OBC MPs and MLAs of the state too will participate in state executive to be presided over by BJP's National OBC Morcha president K Laxman.

With more than 50 per cent of OBC voters - including Yadavs and other OBC castes - the community is one of the most influential in the state.

Though the party has enjoyed support from the community in previous polls, it wants to ensure that the community continues to back the BJP in the 2022 Assembly polls.

The move comes as there is a belief that a lack of adequate political representation for the community may become an issue. Though the issue has been understood to be addressed in the recent expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers.

Several ministers from the OBC communities from the state were given berths in the expansion with the non-Yadav OBC category leaders, Kurmis like Anupriya Patel and Pankaj Choudhary, being adjusted.