"Speed Limits Aren't...": UP Police's New Year Resolution For Safer Roads

The Uttar Pradesh Police have started the New Year on a light-hearted yet impactful note, sharing their safety resolutions on the first day of 2025. They combined wit with strong messages, underlining the state police's commitment to ensuring smoother and safer journeys on the roads in 2025.



In a post on X, the UP Police outlined a list of resolutions to address common traffic violations and societal concerns.



The resolutions read:



"Will ensure drunken drivers understand that on the rocks' stays in glasses, not on the roads."



"Will make sure triple riders learn that three's a crowd, especially on one bike!"



"Will teach eve teasers that catcalling leads straight to a doghouse called jail."



"Will remind over speeders that speed limits are not optional like their gym memberships."



"Will be faster at catching excuses than they are at escaping checkpoints."



Incorporating a mix of humour and seriousness, the resolutions tackle everything from drunk driving and over-speeding to eve-teasing and traffic rule violations, highlighting the department's zero-tolerance stance towards such behaviours.



The UP Police captioned the post, “Make ‘following traffic norms' your pit stop for a smoother, safer ride ahead.”



Make 'following traffic norms' your pit stop for a smoother, safer ride ahead.#NewYearResolutions#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/qGNTW8gWYd — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 1, 2025



The post also serves as a reminder to citizens that adherence to traffic norms is a collective responsibility.



On December 31 Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, strongly urged everyone to refrain from drunk driving. The DGP also called on citizens to comply with traffic regulations such as wearing helmets on two-wheelers and adhering to speed limits. He warned that anyone involved in harassment or other antisocial behaviour would face strict legal action.