UP Official Alleges BJP MLA Used Foul Language, Threatened Him

A state government official in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Wednesday registered a complaint against Bariya BJP MLA Surendra Singh for allegedly using foul language against him and threatening him on phone, police said.

Surendra Singh admitted to have spoken to the complainant, Ram Kishore, but did not comment on the allegations against him.

Mr Kishore, superintending engineer in the state electricity department, alleged that the MLA called him on Wednesday and pressured him to transfer a junior engineer (JE).

According to the complaint, when Mr Kishore tried explaining to Surendra Singh the difficulties in doing so, the MLA used foul language and threatened him.

The complainant alleged there was a threat to his life, the police said.

Mr Kishore said he has also forwarded copies of the complaint, along with a recording of his conversation with Mr Singh, to senior officials of his department and the district administration.

Ballia Kotwali incharge Vipin Singh said he has received the complaint and action will be taken soon in the matter.

Surendra Singh told news agency PTI that he had called Ram Kishore in connection with the JE's transfer. He said he had also brought the matter to the district magistrate's notice.

The BJP MLA, however, refused to comment on the allegations that he abused Ram Kishore and threatened him.

