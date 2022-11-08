'UP Needed This Change': Priyanka Chopra Praises Yogi Adityanath Government

Priyanka Chopra also talked about the positive change in violence against women in the state.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its "responsible attitude towards women and improvement in their condition in the state".

Priyanka Chopra, who reached the state capital Lucknow for a UNICEF programme, when asked about the positive changes in Uttar Pradesh, said that "during the last two days of the visit, I saw a big change here. In fact, Uttar Pradesh needed this change."

She added, "Today maximum number of girls are going to school in the state. A lot of work is being done for the nutrition of children. The first nutrition app in the country has been started here. Through the app, not only Anganwadi workers but also doctors can track malnourished children but can visit their homes and talk to their families and help them. The state has benefited a lot from digitisation."

Priyanka Chopra also talked about the positive change in violence against women in the state. She said that "I got an opportunity to visit the One Stop Center (Asha Jyoti Centre) here. Here I met and talked to many women victims of violence."

The actor further praised the schemes being run for the education of children as well as the schemes for the children who were orphaned during Covid. Along with this, Priyanka also appealed to take the schemes to the needy people and make them aware of them.

