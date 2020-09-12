UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Wife, Brothers-In-Law Charged Under Gangster Act

Mukhtar Ansari's family members have been charged for illegal possession of land (File)

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered a case against Mukhtar Ansari's wife and his two brothers-in-law under Gangster Act for illegal possession of land and for obtaining government contracts on the basis of forged documents.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Aafsa Ansari, Sarjeel Raza, and Anwar Shahzad.

The three have been charged for illegal possession of land in the Cantonment Line area of Ghazipur Police station. Mukhtar Ansari's brothers-in-law, Sarjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad, have also been charged for obtaining government contracts on fake documents.

Apart from this, a case has also been registered against Mukhtar Ansari's wife Aafsa Ansari for embezzlement of government money.

Last year, Lucknow Police had seized six weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari.

Abbas Ansari had allegedly procured six weapons on a single licence, the police said.