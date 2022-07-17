Video: UP Man's Short-Lived 'Shaktimaan Moment' On Top Of Moving Truck

The man was badly injured due to the fall.

A man is seen doing push-ups on top of a moving garbage truck in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow. The shirtless thrillseeker then stands on the vehicle but loses control moments later, bringing an end to his short-lived superhero moment.

"Don't be Shaktimaan, be buddhiman (wise)," said a police officer, sharing the video of the unnecessary adventure.

गोमतीनगर, लखनऊ का कल रात का दृश्य-



बन रहे थे शक्तिमान, कुछ दिनों तक नहीं हो पाएंगे विराजमान!



चेतावनी: कृपया ऐसे जानलेवा स्टन्ट न करें! pic.twitter.com/vuc2961ClQ — Shweta Srivastava (@CopShweta) July 17, 2022

The man was badly injured due to the fall last night. The video showed him lying on a bed with multiple injuries to his arms, legs and back.

"He was trying to become Shaktiman, but now would not be able to sit for a few days," tweeted Shweta Srivastava, Additional Deputy Commissioner Police of Lucknow.

"Please do not perform such dangerous stunts," she warned.

Shaktimaan was a superhit superhero television show that aired on DD National from 1997 to 2005. The titular character was played by actor Mukesh Khanna who was shown to have attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elemnts of nature.