UP Man Kills Wife For Dressing Inappropriately In Public: Cops

Circle Officer Sarjana Singh said that an investigation is underway. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over a petty dispute here, police said today.

The incident happened in Ghazipur village under Barla police station area on Monday, killing Sapna (28), they said.

According to police, the accused Mohit Kumar murdered his wife for dressing inappropriately in public, police said.

Kumar told police that even after giving repeated warnings, his wife did not listen to him. Following this, the accused, in a fit of rage, attacked Sapna with a sharp-edged weapon on her neck, they said.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the incidents from neighbours and found Kumar sitting next to the dead body, they said.

According to neighbours, the couple, who have a four-year-old son, used to quarrel regularly, police said.

Circle Officer Sarjana Singh said that an investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)