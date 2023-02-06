UP Man Kills Mother For Refusing To Buy Him Bike, Arrested: Cops

The weapon used in crime has been seized, they said. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to let him buy a motorcycle, police said today.

On January 17, the blood-stained body of a woman, identified as Farida (75), was found at her house in Premnagar. As the matter was probed, it emerged that Afsar Khan was her adopted son, they said.

According to police, the mother-son duo had an argument over purchasing a motorcycle for him during which Khan took an iron rod and bludgeoned her to death.

