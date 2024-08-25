UP Man Goes To Cops For Filing Complaint, Told To Get 'Jalebis' First

Chanchal went out to purchase medicines when he lost his mobile phone (Representational)

A man who went to a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur to file a complaint was left shocked by an unusual demand from the cops. Chanchal Kumar, who lost his mobile phone, went to the police station to file a complaint but he was told by a police officer to bring one kilogram of 'jalebis' first. Upset over his lost cellphone, the man had no other option but to fulfil the cop's demand.

The incident happened in Kanaur village, around 91 kms from state capital Lucknow, under Bahadurgarh police station limits. On Saturday evening, Chanchal went out to purchase medicines when he lost his mobile phone. Despite a thorough search, he was unable to find it.

At the police station, after listening to his complainant, the cop asked him to either get Balushahi (a North-Indian sweet) or hot Jalebis for them.

When Mr Kumar sensed that the cop won't budge, he purchased Jalebis from the shop following which the police officer registered his complaint.

Earlier this month, a sub-inspector posted in UP's Kannauj was suspended for demanding "potatoes" as a bribe. Investigation revealed that the word "potato" was used as a code for bribe. The incident came to light after an alleged audio of the cop, Ram Kripal Singh, asking for a bribe to settle a case went viral on social media.

Days later, another police officer was suspended for demanding a cooler as a bribe in Uttar Pradesh. Manish Kumar Prajapati - posted in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mau district - was accused by a man of asking for a cooler and ₹ 6,000 as a bribe from his wife. The man, Om Prakash Sharma from Katghara Shankar Village, also claimed Mr Prajapati abused his wife on a phone call.

