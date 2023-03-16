UP Man Gets Death Sentence For Raping, Killing Minor Girl: Police

The accused was convicted of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl, police said.

A special court on Wednesday sentenced the accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl to death, informed police.

"The court sentenced the accused to death in the case of rape and murder of a minor. The sentence was pronounced by the Ghaziabad POCSO court. After about 6 months, the court sentenced the accused under IPC sections 302, 363 and 376," Ravi Kumar, DCP Rural, Ghaziabad, said.

The incident dates back to August 18, 2022 when a minor girl was found dead at a village in the Modinagar area.

"On August 13, the court convicted the accused, who hails from the same village," he said.

Earlier, on February 9, a POCSO court in Ghaziabad convicted a man of raping and killing a six-year-old girl and sentenced him to death.

