UP Man Gets 7-Year Jail Term For Killing Wife For Dowry

During the trial, 11 witnesses were examined.

A local court has awarded seven years' imprisonment to a man for killing his wife for dowry in 2016 in Mahrajganj, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Sunderlal found Satendra guilty of killing his wife Priti alias Kamlawati (22) and awarded the sentence which includes two years' rigorous imprisonment.

Assistant district government counsel Santosh Mishra said Priti was killed on October 9, 2016 in Rampur Kurd village following which the victim's uncle had lodged an FIR against Satendra.

