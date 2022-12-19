UP Man Beaten, Thrown Off Running Train For Stealing Mobile Phone, Dies

An FIR has been registered in Bareilly

A man in his early 20s was killed by a mob after he was accused of stealing a mobile phone on the Ayodhya-Delhi Express, the police said. He was mercilessly beaten and thrown off a moving train on Friday night. The unidentified man died after he hit his head on an overheard line pole near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur.

A video of the incident has surfaced in which a few passengers can be seen mercilessly beating the man. Other passengers can be seen laughing and assaulting the man.

The main accused Narendra Dubey (40) was arrested in the case. In the video, he was seen abusing and pushing the man out of the general compartment, while he was crying for mercy.

On Sunday, a woman passenger complained about her missing mobile phone near Shahjahanpur railway station, according to police. The phone was found on a man who boarded the train from Lucknow, and the mob then assaulted the man for nearly half an hour and threw him out off the train. His mutilated body was found on the track.

An FIR has been registered in Bareilly and a case has been reported in the Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur district. Narendra Dubey was arrested by GRP constables Satyaveer Singh, Lokendra Singh and Naushad Ali following an FIR registered under IPC section 302.