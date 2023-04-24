UP Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Kerala Woman In Dubai: Police

The woman in her complaint said she worked as a conductor in Dubai and Nadeem Khan was a driver.

A 29-year-old local man was arrested by the Kerala Police for allegedly raping a woman in Dubai, police said on Monday.

Nadeem Khan was arrested Sunday by the Kerala Police in cooperation with the local police, they said.

Khan is a resident of Paratapur Jeevan Sahay village which comes under Izzatnagar Police Station area.

Bareilly Police Circle Officer (CO) Ashish Pratap Singh said Khan was arrested on the complaint of a woman filed at Irikkur Police Station in Kerala.

The woman in her complaint said she worked as a conductor in Dubai and Nadeem Khan was a driver there.

She alleged that both came close with time and Khan had sex with her promising to marry her, police said.

She said whenever she talked about marriage, Khan evaded the matter and later suddenly left Dubai, they said.

After that, the woman too returned to Kerala and lodged a rape complaint against the accused.

Three personnel from Kerala Police, including Inspector Satyanath KV, came to Izzatnagar Police Station seeking local police's cooperation, the CO said. A combined team later arrested Khan and took him to Kerala.



