UP Legislator Raja Bhaiya's Father Placed Under House Arrest

Raja Bhaiya's father has been put under house arrest to maintain peace during Muharram procession.

The father of Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has placed under house arrest in Kunda to thwart his plans to organise a community kitchen on the route of the Muharram procession, police said on Monday.

Uday Pratap Singh has been put under house arrest to maintain peace during Muharram procession on Tuesday, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kunda Mohanlal said. The MLA's father wanted to organise a 'bhandara' on the Muharrum procession route, which was banned by the administration.

He will remain under house arrest till Tuesday evening. SHO, Kunda, DP Singh said over 550 persons have been warned not to disturb peace.

