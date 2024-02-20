UP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Team Akhilesh, To Float New Party

Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent leader of the backward classes in Uttar Pradesh, today quit the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. The 70-year-old leader - who has jumped from BSP to BJP to Samajwadi Party - declared that he will float his own political outfit on Thursday. The party will be named Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Partym, say sources.

Mr Maurya resigned as the party's national general secretary on February 13, accusing the leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

"Talks about Samajwad, but doesn't act. No personal grudge against Akhilesh (Yadav) but there's an ideological difference," stressed the UP leader taking a swipe at his former party chief.

He joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, contesting the elections unsuccessfully from Fazilnagar. His daughter Sanghmitra is the BJP's Badaun MP.

"I got an opportunity to work with you (Akhilesh Yadav). But after our talks on February 12 and my resignation (as national general secretary) on February 13, no initiative of any talks with me was taken due to which I am resigning from the primary membership of the party," Mr Maurya said in a letter to party chief Akhilesh Yadav, adding that there will be no rethink on the decision.

The leader underscored that he will work to strengthen the Opposition bloc INDIA, which has hit a roadblock with parties unable to resolve seat-sharing talks.

"India bloc is needed, will try to strengthen INDIA bloc," he added.