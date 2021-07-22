UP Government To Set Up Rural Secretariats In Gram Panchayats In State

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said rural secretariats will be set at all gram panchayats in the state and a computer operator will also be posted there.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to a statement issued.

The process will be completed in six months.

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh told reporters that in the gram panchayats, as many as 58,189 panchayat assistants/accountant-cum-data entry operators will be posted.

He claimed that the offices are being established for the first time in the state.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to include 40 lakh Antyodaya card holder families in the Mukhaymantri Jan Aarogya Yojana.