UP Farmers' Killing: 14-Day Judicial Custody for Minister's Son; Police Say He Was 'Evasive' in Replies

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for over 12 hours in Lakhimpur Kheri. The police said he had been giving "evasive answers" and not cooperating.
The UP police have filed a case of murder against Ashish Mishra but have not arrested him so far. Though the Union Minister admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, he maintains his son was not in it.
Eight people, including four farmers, died in the UP district last week after a car ran over a group of demonstrators protesting against the visit by junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra and UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
The farmer said that the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy". They demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case.
Here are Highlights on Violence In Lakhimpur Kheri:
Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Congress seeks appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind for a 7-member party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to present a detailed memorandum of facts pic.twitter.com/0rXZW44gye- ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021
An attempt to turn #LakhimpurKheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative, it is dangerous to create these fault-lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal.We must not put petty political gains above national unity- Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 10, 2021
पीड़ित किसान परिवारों की एक ही मांग है: उन्हें न्याय मिले।- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 9, 2021
मंत्री की बर्खास्तगी और हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के बिना न्याय मिलना असंभव है।
सरकार आरोपी को हाजिर होने का निमंत्रण भेजकर क्या संदेश देना चाहती है?
सरकार दोषियों को सरंक्षण नहीं, सजा दे।#SpeakUpForKisanNyaypic.twitter.com/wODWMgTcLM
Ashish Mishra, the son of junior Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra who was arrested on Saturday, was not able to answer several questions about his whereabouts during last week's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, sources in the Uttar Pradesh Police said.
Ashish Mishra, who was produced before the Judicial Magistrate "has been sent to judicial custody for the time being." He was later taken to the district jail.- NDTV (@ndtv) October 10, 2021
"Mishra was arrested on the grounds of non-cooperation and evasive replies," said DIG Upendra Agarwal.
