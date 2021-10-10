UP Farmers' Killing: 14-Day Judicial Custody for Minister's Son; Police Say He Was 'Evasive' in Replies

Ashish Mishra is the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. (File photo)

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday after being questioned for over 12 hours in Lakhimpur Kheri. The police said he had been giving "evasive answers" and not cooperating.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in the UP district last week after a car ran over a group of demonstrators protesting against the visit by junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra and UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The farmer said that the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy". They demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case.

Here are Highlights on Violence In Lakhimpur Kheri:

Oct 10, 2021 15:08 (IST)

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

The minister, however, has denied the allegations, saying he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Oct 10, 2021 14:30 (IST) Lakhimpur Kheri violence not ordinary crime: Congress's Salman Khurshid



Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday termed the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri as "tragic" and said this was not an ordinary crime as it was committed because of a "particular callous attitude" towards a democratic protest.

He also said that "one should not see an opportunity in this tragedy".

Oct 10, 2021 14:07 (IST) Congress writes to President, says Rahul Gandhi, other leaders want to present detailed memorandum of facts



Congress seeks appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind for a seven-member party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to present a detailed memorandum of facts. Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Congress seeks appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind for a 7-member party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to present a detailed memorandum of facts pic.twitter.com/0rXZW44gye - ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

Oct 10, 2021 12:50 (IST) An attempt to turn #LakhimpurKheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative, it is dangerous to create these fault-lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal.We must not put petty political gains above national unity - Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 10, 2021

Oct 10, 2021 10:14 (IST)



"Matter to be heard on Monday- October 11 over whether he should be sent to police custody or not. For the time being, he will be in judicial custody," said Avdesh Kumar, Ashish Mishra's lawyer

Oct 10, 2021 09:47 (IST) Ashish Mishra Was Not Able To Explain About His Whereabouts During Incident: Sources



Top sources in the Uttar Pradesh Police told NDTV that Ashish Mishra was not able to explain several points about his whereabouts during the incident last Sunday. Witnesses have said he was missing from the event he said he was at between 2 and 4 pm, his phone location showed him closer to the crime scene, and the driver of the SUV that rammed the farmers did not appear to match the description made by him.

Oct 10, 2021 09:20 (IST) Lakhimpur Farmers Killing: What Led To Arrest Of Minister Ajay Mishra Son Ashish: The Inside Story

Oct 10, 2021 07:45 (IST) Ashish Mishra, who was produced before the Judicial Magistrate "has been sent to judicial custody for the time being." He was later taken to the district jail.



"Mishra was arrested on the grounds of non-cooperation and evasive replies," said DIG Upendra Agarwal.



Oct 10, 2021 07:28 (IST) Ashish Mishra Arrested 5 Days After Named In Murder Case



