UP Farmers' Killing: Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Reaches Lakhimpur Crime Branch

Lakhimpur Kheri: Eight people, including four farmers, died in the incident

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, has appeared before police. He skipped the summons yesterday due to health reasons, said his father.

The UP police have filed a case of murder against Ashish Mishra but have not arrested him so far. Though the Union Minister admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, he maintains his son was not in it.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in the UP district on Sunday after a car ran over a group of demonstrators protesting against the visit by junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra and UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Here are Highlights on Violence In Lakhimpur Kheri:

The UP cops have issued notice to Ashish Mishra under Section 160 CrPC, which concerns attendance of witnesses. Legal experts have questioned the notice issued under this section to an accused in a murder case. However, police sources say that a person summoned under Section 160 CrPC can also be arrested based on their statements.

Leaders of opposition parties continued to visit the homes of four farmers and a journalist who were among the eight killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday.

Since Wednesday when the state government allowed politicians to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in a group of up to five persons, leaders of the Congress, SP, BSP and AAP have been heading to the homes of victim farmers and scribe Raman Kashyap.

While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Bahraich on Friday, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Lakhimpur Kheri and so was a delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal, led by former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The UP police have filed a case of murder against Ashish Mishra but have not arrested him so far. Though the Union Minister admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, he maintains his son was not in it.

