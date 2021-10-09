UP Farmers' Killing: Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Reaches Lakhimpur Crime Branch

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, has appeared before police. He skipped the summons yesterday due to health reasons, said his father.
The UP police have filed a case of murder against Ashish Mishra but have not arrested him so far. Though the Union Minister admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, he maintains his son was not in it.
Eight people, including four farmers, died in the UP district on Sunday after a car ran over a group of demonstrators protesting against the visit by junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra and UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Here are Highlights on Violence In Lakhimpur Kheri:
#WATCH Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2021
He was summoned by UP Police in connection with Lakhimpur violence. pic.twitter.com/g6wMpHYOKr
We will respect the notice & will cooperate in the investigation. Ashish Mishra will appear before the police today: Awadhesh Kumar, legal advisor of Ashish Mishra- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2021
Mishra has been summoned by UP Police in connection with Lakhimpur violence. pic.twitter.com/UEhlme8ibW
Minister's Son's Questioning Today In Farmers' Killings Day After No-Show- NDTV (@ndtv) October 9, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/vAJW1KronW
NDTV's Alok Pandey reports pic.twitter.com/gHhHQIhKRC
Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, will appear before the police today, said his father and Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra. He skipped the summons yesterday due to health reasons, said his father.
The UP police have filed a case of murder against Ashish Mishra but have not arrested him so far. Though the Union Minister admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, he maintains his son was not in it.