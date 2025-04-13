UP Woman Forced To Drink Alcohol, Strangled, Then Burnt Over Property Row

A property dealer and his business partner have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

The accused, Shivendra Yadav, 26, and his aide Gaurav, 19, first called the victim, 25-year-old Anjali, to hand over the property papers. They then made her consume alcohol, choked her to death, burnt her and threw her body into a river, the police said.

The body of Anjali, who had been missing for five days, was recovered in a mutilated state on Saturday near the river.

The accused also made a video call to his father and wife to show the victim's body, the police said.

The police launched a probe after Anjali's family members found her burnt scooter near a drain and accused the property dealer of murder.

Her sister, Kiran, said the accused had taken Rs 6 lakh from Anjali for land. She claimed he then called her on the pretext of giving her the papers and killed her.

Yadav and his partner confessed to the crime during police interrogation.