Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested in Mumbai last month by a Special Task Force of UP Police.

Kafeel Khan, the Uttar Pradesh doctor who was jailed after the death of over 60 children at a government hospital in 2017, has been charged under the tough National Security Act (NSA) for a speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA at a talk at the Aligarh Muslim University late last year.

Dr Khan was granted bail recently after he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police last month following a First Information Report (FIR) against him. However, he was yet to be released.