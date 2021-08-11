UP Court Sentences Man To Life For Sex Assault, Murder Of Boy: Report

The court also directed the convict to pay half of the fine amount to the father of the 11-year-old boy.

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a boy after sexually abusing him.

Special Judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sonu, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The court also directed the convict to pay half of the fine amount to the father of the 11-year-old boy.

The boy was sexually abused and later strangled to death in Shamli district on August 13, 2020.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)