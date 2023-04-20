Atiq Ahmed Killer Received Crash Course In Reporting: Police

Atiq Ahmed was shot dead by three assailants. (File)

Three men who helped the main accused in the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother in pretending to be a reporter have been detained by the police in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Thursday.

The killers, Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh, had trailed the arrested gangster as journalists for an entire day before shooting him in front of television cameras and dozens of policemen on Saturday.

Three men, who work for a local news website, have been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Banda for showing the ropes of reporting to Tiwari, the police said.