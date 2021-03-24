UP Cop Goes To Mediate Dispute Between Brothers, Shot Dead By One Of Them

Yogi Adityanath said that a read will be named after the sub-inspector.

A sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police was shot dead when he went to mediate a dispute between two brothers near Agra on Wednesday.

One of the men started to run when he saw a team of policemen. When the cops chased him, he fired at them from a country-made pistol, fatally injuring sub-inspector Prashant Yadav.

"The incident is from a village in Khatauli police station limits. Vishwananth and Shivnath had a dispute over potato harvesting. Shivnath complained that Vishwanath was threatening him. Sub inspector Prashant Yadav, along with a constable, reached the spot immediately," said Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General, Agra.

"Vishwanath started to run when he saw the policemen. When the cops chased him, he fired at them from a country-made pistol which hit the sub-inspector," he said

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family and a government job to a dependent of the policeman. He also said that a road will be named after the cop.

A search by several police teams to catch the accused is underway.