UP Congress Lawmaker Injured After Car Overturns, Blames BJP For 'Attack'

Aditi Singh has blamed the brother of local strongman Dinesh Pratap Singh for the alleged attack

Uttar Pradesh Congress legislator Aditi Singh was injured on Tuesday after two cars in her convoy overturned, including the one she was travelling in. The incident took place when she was on her way to Rae Bareli from Lucknow. She has accused the BJP of orchestrating an attack on her convoy in which several of her supporters were also traveling.

Aditi Singh, the Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, has alleged that the attack took place when she was travelling back from Lucknow to her constituency. She has blamed the brother of local strongman Dinesh Pratap Singh for the alleged attack.

Congress lawmaker Aditi Singh was injured after her car and another one in her convoy overturned.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Rae Bareli is up against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. His brother, Awadhesh Singh, is the head of the local district panchayat in Rae Bareli.

Aditi Singh and her supporter were on their way back to Rae Bareli for a floor test against the panchayat chief. Congress has alleged that attack was carried out to keep the party leaders from reaching the district council for the no confidence motion against Awadhesh Singh.

"The deadly attack on the Congress MLA from Rae Bareli @AditiSinghINC is a live example of the state's law and order. We wish them a speedy recovery. When an MLA is not safe, one can only imagine how safe are the lives of the people of UP," UP Congress tweeted.

