UP Class 2 Boy 'Sacrificed' For School's 'Success', Director, Staff Arrested

The accused strangled the boy to death when he started screaming

A class 2 student at a private school was "sacrificed" in a "black magic" ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, police said today. He was allegedly killed at his school hostel earlier this week to bring "success" to the DL Public School at Rasgawan.

Police said five people, including the director of the school, his father, and three teachers, have been arrested in the case.

Police also said that the father of the school director, Dinesh Baghel, believed in "black magic".

According to police sources, the accused wanted to kill the boy near a tubewell outside the school. However, as they were taking him out of the hostel, he started screaming, forcing them to strangle him to death.

During the investigation, items related to "black magic" were found near the school.

The accused had earlier tried to "sacrifice" another student, 9, on September 6 but had failed.

According to the complaint filed by the student's father, Krishan Kushwaha, he received a call from the school administration on Monday informing him that his son had fallen ill.

When Mr Kushwaha reached the school, the authorities told him that the school director had taken his son to a hospital in his car, police said. He later recovered his son's body from Baghel's car.