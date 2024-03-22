UP Madarsa Education Act Struck Down By High Court As "Unconstitutional"

UP Madrasa law: A detailed judgment in the case is awaited. (File)

The Allahabad High Court has struck down the UP Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, declaring it "unconstitutional" for violating the principle of secularism.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Subhash Vidyarthi has directed the state government to accommodate the madrasa students in the formal education system.

The Lucknow bench's order came on a petition by Anshuman Singh Rathore, who had challenged the UP Madrasa board and objected to its management by the minority welfare department.

A detailed judgment in the case is awaited.

The ruling comes months after the UP government decided to survey Islamic education institutions in the state.

The government had also formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) last October to probe the foreign funding that the madrasas have been receiving.