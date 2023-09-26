UP Awarded For Work In PM Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Uttar Pradesh secured the first position in creating the highest number of health accounts.

Uttar Pradesh today received two awards for excellent work in Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-Jay) and on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) at a programme at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Ayushman Bharat, a flagship scheme of the Centre, was launched after recommendations by the National Health Policy 2017 to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Ayushman Bharat has two interrelated components and PM-JAY is one of them apart from Health and Wellness Centres.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims to develop the necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country, Uttar Pradesh secured the first position in creating the highest number of health accounts. Over 4.7 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) were created compared to 4.19 crore in Andhra Pradesh and 4.10 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Over 2.73 crore health records were linked with ABHA in Uttar Pradesh. Some of the key applications used by Uttar Pradesh were PMJAY, Covin and e-Kavach, the state government said.

A total of 535 Hospitals are actively using the HMIS out of which 150 are using the Scan and Share for online OPD registration with a total of 33,79,592 tokens issued, along with linking 2,73,00,607 health records. Karnataka issued over 17.45 lakh tokens. Over 10.23 lakh tokens were issued in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The e-Kavach Application is being used in ABHA creation through community enumeration, the state government added.

This application enables healthcare providers to create ABHA in online or offline mode.

Uttar Pradesh was the best-performing state in India when it came to Health Professionals Registries. Over 42,700 health Professionals Registries (HPR) have been verified. The state secured the second rank in Health Facilities Registries (HFR)- A total of more than 38,863 facilities were verified in the state including both government and private facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh government said it is the top performer among all the other states in the Health Management Information System (HMIS) and Scan and Share state.

Uttar Pradesh integrated the state's central digital repository of public health facilities and professionals with ABDM, HFR and HPR

The state is utilizing the Ayushman Bhav Mission and Ayushman Sabha to generate the maximum number of ABHA by community enumeration through e-Kavach. It is also mandating ABHA-based registration in all national health programmes.

