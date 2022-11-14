'Raze Illegal Building, Or Else ...': UP Authority Warns Lucknow Hotel

In the fire that broke out at Levana Suites, four persons had died and several were injured

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has asked owners of city-based Levana Suites to get the hotel's illegal construction demolished by December 9, failing which, the urban body said it will be forced to bulldoze the portion on its own.

Four persons had died and several injured in a massive fire that broke out at the hotel in the Hazratganj area here on September 5.

In its order, the authority said even after being given a chance to explain why the illegal structure was not demolished, there was no response from the hotel owners.

"You are given time till December 9 to demolish illegal construction and development work. Otherwise, the authority will itself resort to demolish it and realise the expenses from you (owners)," the order dated November 9 said.

On the day of the incident, a bulldozer was used to cut a wall to give way to fire fighters, who then managed to rescue 20 people trapped inside the three-storied building.

Lucknow police have registered an FIR and arrested the owners of the hotel, Rohit Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, along with manager Sagar Srivastava.

The LDA had said the hotel did not have an emergency exit and many rules were bypassed during its construction. The building was later sealed.

