'Chance For You To...': Akhilesh Yadav Confronts Yogi Adityanath On Manipur

Mr Yadav said his party wants the leader of the house to make a statement.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath make a statement in the legislative assembly on the situation in Manipur. Speaking on the first day of the monsoon Session of the state assembly, Mr Yadav said “there is no place left on earth” where the Manipur incident has not been criticised, “whether it is America or Europe”.

He said his party wants the leader of the house to make a statement on Manipur.

Speaker Satish Mahana interjected, saying it is not an issue for the Vidhan Sabha. “What has happened is very unfortunate, but this is not the forum,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav then turned to Yogi Adityanath and said it was a chance for him to become the voice of the country.

“Which state do you not go to seek votes? This is a chance for you to become the voice of the country,” Mr yadav said.

The Chief Minister didn't respond.

Several opposition leaders leapt to the well of the house soon after proceedings began. They demanded a discussion on Manipur as soon as the question hour started.

“If there's a discussion on Manipur, we'll have to discuss Kerala and West Bengal as well,” the Speaker said, adding that there will be no discussion regarding other states and the house will function according to rules.