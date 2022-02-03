Can't Lose Again: Akhilesh Yadav's Party Candidate's Frantic Appeal

Sunil Chaudhary has been nominated as a candidate for the Noida seat for the third time

His eyes shining with tears and his hands folded, a Samajwadi Party candidate for the Uttar Pradesh election tells his audience, "I can't bear to lose this time."

The video of the candidate and his wife weeping and begging for votes has been widely posted and shared.

Sunil Chaudhary has been nominated as a candidate for the Noida seat for the third time by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. He lost in the first two elections, so it is important for him to win this time, if only to prove that he is not a losing bet.

He is, in fact, desperate. "I don't have the courage to lose this time. I don't want to lose this time. I am done losing. I say this from my heart, if you want to shoot me, shoot me in the chest, not on my back. Then at least I can confront the person and say that my own people shot me," Mr Chaudhary is heard saying in the viral video.

Another video shows his wife Priti Chaudhary, apparently also in tears, being consoled by an elderly man as she campaigns for her husband. She doesn't stop crying even when a group of women greet her with a garland.

Mr Chaudhary's main rival is the incumbent lawmaker, BJP MLA Pankaj Singh.

The Chaudharys have been campaigning - without returns - since 2012, when Noida was designated an assembly constituency.

The Samajwadi Party gave Mr Chaudhary a ticket to contest again in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election.

Now that he is has been given a third chance, he is believed to be worried that another defeat could mean he will be dropped altogether.

Uttar Pradesh votes in seven phases from February 10. The results will be announced on March 10.