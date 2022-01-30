Nitish Kumar To Campaign For Janata Dal (United) In UP Polls

JD-U said in a statement that Nitish Kumar will campaign virtually. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar will campaign for the party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

JD-U said in a statement that Nitish Kumar will campaign virtually. The other leaders of the party who will campaign in Uttar Pradesh polls include JD-U president Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Union Minister RCP Singh.

JD-U said it will release a list of star campaigners later since most of its candidates are contesting in the 4th, 5th. 6th and 7th phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

JD-U is a part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10.