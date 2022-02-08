"Here To Show UP's Problems": Shashi Tharoor On Noida Candidate Campaign

UP assembly elections 2022: Pankhuri Pathak is the Congress's candidate from Noida

As the Uttar Pradesh election's first phase of campaigning comes to an end, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor campaigned for party candidate Pankhuri Pathak in Noida. Ms Pathak is the vice-chairperson of the All-India Congress Committee's social media cell. Mr Tharoor today said Ms Pathak will achieve victory because as a local resident she understands the problems of the area better.

Mr Tharoor campaigned across residential colonies of Sector 15-A, Sector 30 and Sector 44. People came out of their homes to garland the leader and get pictures clicked with him. Some even brought their toddlers.

On how he ended up coming to campaign in UP considering he is mostly seen in Kerala, Mr Tharoor said, "Two days ago I was in Goa also. Noida is right next to Delhi. It's an urban location but the state is not predominantly urban. The state has a lot of problems that have been neglected. A candidate like Pankhuri Pathak can solve such issues. She lives in Noida and can represent their interests. She is young, qualified and energetic."

But Ms Pathak faces a powerful candidate from Noida, Pankaj Singh, who is an MLA and son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Noida's current MLA does not live in Noida. He is not aware of the area's problems. There is poor quality water. Today, during my public interactions here, people told me they are forced to protest on the issue because the MLA does not pay heed," Mr Tharoor said.

On the BJP's election campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha blaming the Congress for polarisation, Mr Tharoor said, "It's a sad and dangerous development in politics. Bigotry, prejudice and division on communal lines have become the hallmark of the ruling party's public posturing."

"Governance is about basic issues like water, law and order. But instead what we see is dog whistles from political leaders. BJP is the real tukde-tukde gang and they want to divide between Hindus and Muslims, Hindi and non-Hindi speakers. Congress wants to unite, not divide. Let's move from politics of prejudice to politics of performance of candidates like Pankhuri Pathak," Mr Tharoor said.

He denied PM Modi's allegations about the Congress provoking migrant labourers, especially in UP, to leave the cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and spread COVID-19 in villages.

"BJP did not provide for migrant labourers. They had nowhere to go except home. BJP just passed orders on lockdown but provided no help. BJP is being cynical by blaming Congress for troubles of migrant labourers," Mr Tharoor said.

On the controversy over Muslim students' demand for wearing the Hijab in Karnataka colleges, Mr Tharoor said, "The Hijab problem is a new creation. I grew up in an India where in colleges people can wear anything and nobody objects. Sikhs and Muslims have always been allowed to practice their faith and dress the way they want. Irrespective of the politics that is being played, education of girls should not be hampered. Girls' education should be top priority."