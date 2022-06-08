Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Mathura Temples, Interacts With Pilgrims

Yogi Adityanath had a spiritual session with saint Vinod Baba in Barsana, a disciple of Baba said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid obeisance to deities in temples of Mathura and Barsana.

"The Chief Minister paid obeisance to deities at Sri Krishna Janmasthan based temples, including special prayer at Bhagwat Bhavan," said Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

He said the Chief Minister also interacted with pilgrims at Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

Flanked by UP cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Vice-President of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad Shailjakant Mishra, Yogi Adityanath also paid obeisance in Ladli Ji temple in Barsana.

He also had a spiritual session with saint Vinod Baba in Barsana, a disciple of Baba said.

A memorandum for including ward no 19, 40 and 48 in Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Tirth was given by Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, a trustee of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, since these wards form part of ancient “Panchkosi Parikrama (About 15 kilometer circumambulation )” of Mathura Parikrama, officials disclosed.

