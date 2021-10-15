'Unscientific Methodology': Centre On India Slipping In Global Hunger Report

Hunger

The methodology used to calculate the Global Hunger Index - a peer-reviewed annual report followed worldwide - is unscientific, the government claimed on Friday after India slipped to the 101st position behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

India slipped from its 2020 position of 94th while 18 countries, including China, Brazil and Kuwait, shared the top rank with a GHI score of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Thursday.

The report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe, termed the level of hunger in India "alarming".

