Karnataka Chief Minister Orders Action Over Offensive Posts On Gen Rawat

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called for punishment for the "perverted minds" (File)

Condemning irresponsible social media posts rejoicing the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said he has asked the police to identify and initiate legal action against them.

"Following the death of CDS Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash some perverted minds have made some irresponsible tweets and in a way are rejoicing the tragedy. This has to be condemned by every Indian in the strongest possible terms. I strongly condemn it," Mr Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the police chief has been directed to take legal action against those who have made irresponsible comments regarding a person who led the country's armed forces.

"Similar actions are being taken in other states also. I have given directions to identify people who have made such irresponsible tweets or put up posts on Facebook, to file cases against them and take action. It is condemnable and unpardonable. Such perverted minds must be punished," he added.

Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, was receiving the best treatment at the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said and wished for his speedy recovery.

"Most of his body is affected by burn injuries and he is being treated for it. I pray to god for his speedy recovery," he said.

Basavaraj Bommai along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had visited the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday evening to inquire about Group Captain Varun Singh's health.

Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, he was shifted to Command Hospital on Thursday evening for higher treatment.