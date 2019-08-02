Unnao Teen, Critical, Won't Be Airlifted To Delhi For Now: Supreme Court

A teenage girl who was allegedly raped by an expelled BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao won't be shifted to Delhi for treatment for injuries she suffered in a road accident last week. Her family told the Supreme Court today that they want her treatment to continue at a hospital in Lucknow.

