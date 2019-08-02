Unnao Teen, Critical, Won't Be Airlifted To Delhi For Now: Supreme Court

The family of the Unnao rape survivor told the Supreme Court today that they want her treatment to continue at a hospital in Lucknow

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 02, 2019 11:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Unnao Teen, Critical, Won't Be Airlifted To Delhi For Now: Supreme Court
New Delhi: 

A teenage girl who was allegedly raped by an expelled BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao won't be shifted to Delhi for treatment for injuries she suffered in a road accident last week. Her family told the Supreme Court today that they want her treatment to continue at a hospital in Lucknow.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UnnaoKuldeep Singh Sengar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Magsaysay AwardKulbhushan JadhavKuldeep SengarJamshedpurUPSEDia MirzaPrithvi ShawRanveer SinghFriendship DayPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProRealme XHobbs and ShawSkin Care

................................ Advertisement ................................