Unnao Rape Case LIVE Updates: Temporary Court Set Up At AIIMS

A temporary court was set up at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, for recording the statement of the Unnao rape survivor. The woman is presently admitted there following an accident on July 28. A judge has reached AIIMS to record the woman's statement.

A Delhi court on Saturday issued a slew of directions for holding "in-camera" proceedings at AIIMS in New Delhi. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma gave the directions after the high court gave him permission on Friday. "In-camera" proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

The court said that there shall be no audio or video recording of the deposition and the requested the the Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure that the CCTV cameras installed inside the seminar hall remained switched off during the proceedings there. It also asked authorities to ensure that the woman does not come face-to-face with the accused.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Unnao rape case: