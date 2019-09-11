Unnao Rape Case LIVE Updates: Temporary Court Set Up At AIIMS

New Delhi:
Unnao Case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is a key accused in the 2017 rape case.
A temporary court was set up at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, for recording the statement of the Unnao rape survivor. The woman is presently admitted there following an accident on July 28. A judge has reached AIIMS to record the woman's statement.
A Delhi court on Saturday issued a slew of directions for holding "in-camera" proceedings at AIIMS in New Delhi. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma gave the directions after the high court gave him permission on Friday. "In-camera" proceedings are not open to the public and the press.
The court said that there shall be no audio or video recording of the deposition and the requested the the Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure that the CCTV cameras installed inside the seminar hall remained switched off during the proceedings there. It also asked authorities to ensure that the woman does not come face-to-face with the accused.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the Unnao rape case:
On August 1, the Supreme Court shifted the five cases connected with the Unnao rape case to Delhi, assigned a special judge for day-to-day trial and ordered that the trial be completed within 45 days. The court also ordered central security for the family.
Delhi court issued directions for temporary court
"The recording of the testimony of the survivor shall commence with effect from Wednesday, that is September 11 from 10:15 am onwards and shall continue on a day-to-day basis till such time it is concluded. The Senior Public Prosecutor for the CBI and counsel for the complainant and defence are impressed upon to reach the venue on 1st floor, seminar hall, Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi by 10 am," the court said.
The court, in its Saturday order, directed the MS, Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, to depute a well experienced nursing officer who will remain in the seminar hall to look after the rape survivor throughout the proceedings and would be in regular touch with the attending doctors for her medication as well as to apprise them about her medical condition.
"It is further directed that the MS and or the doctors attending her shall appear every morning on the day of the deposition in the seminar hall at 10 am and make a statement certifying the medical condition of the woman," it said.
Unnao Rape Case
The teen, who was allegedly raped by politician Kuldeep Sengar, from Unnao has been in hospital since July, after a truck crashed into a car she was riding in with her family. The girl has blamed the car crash on Kuldeep Sengar, who was jailed last year after public outrage.
The teen was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Kuldeep Singh Sengar in conspiracy with co-accused Shashi Singh in 2017, when she was a minor.
Sengar has been in jail since April last year. After the road accident, the rape survivor's family named Sengar in their First Information Report.
Judge arrives at temporary court at AIIMS
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma arrived at the temporary court for recording the statement.
Unnao rape accused brought to AIIMS, Delhi
Accused in Unnao rape case Kuldeep Sengar brought to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for recording statement of rape survivor in the temporary court set up there.
He was brought along with co-accused Shashi Singh.