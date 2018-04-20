Unnao Rape Accused BJP Lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar's Security Cover Withdrawn

Kuldeep Sengar had 'Y' category security, which entitled him to 11 security men including commandos and policemen.
Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangarmau in Unnao, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) this week in connection with the alleged rape.
The CBI, which is investigating the charge, has registered three cases against Sengar linked to the crime he allegedly committed last year.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accused of going soft on the lawmaker. The case came into the media glare when earlier this month, the girl tried to kill herself in front of the Chief Minister's house in Lucknow.
(With Inputs From ANI)