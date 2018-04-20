Unnao Rape Accused BJP Lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar's Security Cover Withdrawn Kuldeep Sengar had 'Y' category security, which entitled him to 11 security men including commandos and policemen.

Share EMAIL PRINT BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested on charges of raping a 15-year-old in Unnao. Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has withdrawn security personnel assigned to Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been arrested on charges of raping a 15-year-old in Unnao.



Kuldeep Sengar had 'Y' category security, which entitled him to 11 security men including commandos and policemen.



Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangarmau in Unnao, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) this week in connection with the alleged rape.



The CBI, which is investigating the charge, has registered three cases against Sengar linked to the crime he allegedly committed last year.



The police charged him with kidnapping and criminal intimidation and under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but didn't arrest him until an Allahabad High Court order.



