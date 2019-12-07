'Ensure Justice To Her Family': Mayawati After Unnao Woman's Death

Unnao: Mayawati had said urged Uttar Pradesh Police to take a cue from Telangana Police.

The Uttar Pradesh government should take special initiative soon to ensure that the family of the young woman who died after being set on fire by her alleged rapists gets justice, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said.

"UP government should take special initiative soon to provide proper justice to the victim's family. This is the demand of justice and people," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi this morning.

The 23-year-old woman died of her burn injuries at a hospital in Delhi late last night. The woman, who had suffered 90 per cent burns after she was set on fire on Thursday, died of a cardiac arrest at the Safdarjung Hospital at 11:40 pm, where she had been air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

In another tweet, Mayawati wrote, "To prevent such traumatic incidents all over the country, including in UP, state governments should create fear of law among people and in view of the incidents, the centre should also make a law to ensure strict punishment by hanging to death within a stipulated time-frame."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the case of the woman being set on fire will be heard in a fast-track court.

The woman was on her way to board a train to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case when she was doused with kerosene and set on fire on Thursday, according to the police.

She had filed a complaint with Unnao police in March alleging that she had been raped at gun-point on December 12, 2018, police documents showed. Having been subsequently jailed, the alleged rapist - Shivam Trivedi - was released last week after securing bail, police officer SK Bhagat said. He and his co-accused Shubham Trivedi are among the five attackers.

All five men were arrested from their homes.

The circumstances in which the woman's rapist was released on bail are being questioned. So is the role of the police, who filed an FIR on her rape complaint in March, four months after she was allegedly gang-raped by the two men.

On Friday, Mayawati had said urged Uttar Pradesh Police to take a cue from Telangana Police following the killing of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian. "Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change," she said.