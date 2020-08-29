Unlock4: States Can't Impose Lockdown Outside Containment Zones

Unlock4: The centre said no state is allowed to enforce lockdown outside containment zones

More activities are now allowed outside coronavirus containment zones in the centre's latest Unlock4 guidelines. However, the lockdown rules will still be in force at COVID-19 containment zones till September 30, the Home Ministry said in a notification this evening.

States are not allowed to impose any localised lockdown outside containment zones without consulting with the centre, the Home Ministry said.

"States not to impose any local lockdown outside containment zones. State or Union Territory governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state, district, sub-division, city or village level) outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government," the order said.

It said the containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities at a micro level after taking into consideration the Home Ministry's guidelines to effectively break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control will be maintained and only essential activities are allowed. The government said the containment zones will be updated on the websites of the district collectors.

There are no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement, and separate permission is not needed to go from one state to another.

"National directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) will monitor the effective implementation of national directives," the government said in the notification.