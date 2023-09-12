Unique Mud Nests of Swallow Birds Draw People To This Rajasthan Village

Hundreds of mud nests could be seen on the house's parapet.

The swallow bird's nest constructed on the house's parapet in Bagidora town, located in the Banswara district, has become a captivating focal point for the local residents. These little abodes of the birds are fashioned from mud clumps, painstakingly crafted by swallow birds using their tiny beaks. The history of this residence, situated in Naugama village, spans an impressive 200 years.

These birds, known for living in flocks, collectively create hundreds of nests specifically intended for the breeding season. A tiny bird constructs its nests by transporting mud lumps from the nearby pond and its surroundings, carrying them in both its beak and mouth.

The uniqueness of these nests, made by the birds using their beaks, is incredibly captivating and naturally piques people's interest.

Swallow birds are characterised by their predominantly black plumage, with white markings below their necks and a rich saffron colouring above their heads.

According to birdwatcher Kamlesh Sharma, the swallow is a species that is equally prevalent in both Europe and India, with many of its varieties being found in India. The particular species known for constructing mud-like houses as nests goes by the names Streak-throated Swallow or Indian Cliff Swallow.

"The nests of these swallow birds, located at Sant Bhawan in this area, have a history dating back approximately 200 years," said Kesarimal Panchori and Kantilal Gandhi of the local Jain community.

Local residents have observed that when these birds return to their nests in the evening, they create a spectacular sight as they gather in flocks, covering the sky, and swiftly circle around. These nests are a unique feature and are not found anywhere else in the district except on the old bridge constructed over the Ajnas River.

Both the male and female swallow birds collaborate in constructing these nests, and their primary source of food consists of small airborne insects, which they capture while in flight.