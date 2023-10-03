Pics: New Vande Bharat Trains With Sleeper Coaches Ready For 2024 Rollout

The new design of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches.

The Indian Railways is finally set to introduce Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, with the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, sharing images of the concept train coaches on the microblogging site Koo. The new trains are expected to roll out by 2024 and will provide a faster and more comfortable travel experience for passengers.

"Concept Train by Vande Bharat (sleeper version) Coming soon... early 2024, the minister wrote on Koo.

The Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will be equipped with a number of new features, including wider berths, brighter interiors, spacious toilets, a mini pantry, and advanced safety features. The new trains are expected to be more energy-efficient and environment-friendly than current coaches.

The introduction of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches is a significant development for the Indian Railways, as it will allow passengers to travel long distances on high-speed trains overnight. This is expected to make train travel more attractive to passengers and boost the overall ridership of the railways.

Seen as a symbol of a progressive and self-reliant India, the indigenous semi ligh speed train aims at providing a totally new travel experience to the passengers.

Speed, Safety and Service are believed to be the hallmarks of this train.

Equipped with world-class features, the Vande Bharat Express promises a comfortable journey to passengers.

The first Vande Bharat Express, between New Delhi and Varanasi, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2019.

Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set stands as a symbol of the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess.

The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18.

The country's first semi-high-speed train was named Vande Bharat Express in January 2019. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.

