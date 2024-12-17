Union Minister's Response To 4 Questions In Parliament On Manipur Illegal Opium Poppy Cultivation

The Manipur Police filed 2,351 narcotics-related cases between 2017 and 2023

Kangpokpi district reported the largest area under illegal opium poppy cultivation in Manipur at 17.49 square kilometres (sqkm), or 4,322 acres, in 2023-24, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said as reported by the state government in a written reply to questions by Inner Manipur Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Singh in the Lok Sabha.

Mr Akoijam asked four questions: the district-wise details of total areas of reserved forest, protected forest and unclassified forest in Manipur; the total district-wise area covered by poppy plantation/cultivation; total area of reserved forest, protected forest and unclassified forest affected by poppy cultivation/plantation, and details of measures taken by the government to counter the menace of poppy cultivation/plantation in forest areas in Manipur.

Senapati district reported the second-highest area under illegal opium poppy cultivation at 9.44 sqkm, or 2,332 acres, the Union Minister said. The third-highest was reported from Ukhrul district at 6.47 sqkm, or 1,598 acres.

The other areas under illegal opium poppy cultivation in descending order are Churachandpur 6.02 sqkm (1,487 acres), Kamjong 4.21 sqkm (1,040 acres), Chandel 0.91 sqkm (224 acres), Tengnoupal 0.50 sqkm (123 acres), Noney 0.47 sqkm (116 acres), and Tamenglong 0.17 sqkm (42 acres).

The data is from the Manipur Remote Sensing Application Centre (MARSAC).

The size of illegal opium poppy cultivation by classification of the areas show 'unclassed forest' had 20.40 sqkm (5,041 acres) under poppy cultivation. Poppy plantation in protected forests was 19.24 sqkm (4,754 acres), reserved forests 3.47 sqkm (857 acres), proposed reserved forest 2.51 sqkm (620 acres), and protected wildlife areas 0.06 sqkm (14 acres).

The total area under illegal opium poppy cultivation in 2023-24 in Manipur was 45.68 sqkm, or approximately 11,288 acres, according to the data from Manipur shared by the Union Minister in the Lok Sabha.

Mr Yadav said the protection and management of forests is primarily the responsibility of the state government or the Union Territory concerned.

"... Further, in order to counter the menace of poppy cultivation/plantation in forest areas in Manipur, various measures are being taken by the government of Manipur which include destroying of 77.44 square kilometre poppy cultivation by a combined team of police, forests, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and paramilitary forces..." the Union Minister said in the reply to Mr Akoijam's four questions.

He said the Manipur Police filed 2,351 narcotics-related cases between 2017 and 2023.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh last week posted visuals of the security forces destroying illegal opium poppy cultivation in different districts. He said the 'war on drugs' campaign will continue.